Daycare workers taped toddler's shoes onto her feet

A MOTHER has taken to social media to express her shock and dismay after her little girl's shoes were taped onto her feet at daycare.

Jessica Hayes posted disturbing images of her toddler with her little pink shoes soldered to her feet with tape.

And not only that, the tape was so tight it left marks and bruising.

She captioned her post "Does anyone see an issue with this ? And am I the only one?''

Jessica's 17-month-old daughter attends Pleasant Hill Daycare in North Carolina, in the US.

"Someone was clearly upset that she was learning take her shoes off and done it out of being aggravated," she wrote. "This was also not just her shoes being taped up it was around her ankle ... My 17-month-old child was unable to say anything ... This was left on long enough and tight enough to leave marks, cause swelling, and bruise."

Jessica contacted the director of her daughter's daycare, who said she was disturbed by the incident.

Director, Maehsell Marley told WXII: "Pleasant Hill Day Care in no way condones or allows any practice that would be harmful to a child.

"We have an outstanding group of caregivers who strive to meet the highest of expectations on a daily basis for the children in our care, and what occurred in the shoe-taping incident is not a representation of who we are."

Jessica said she made her post public to encourage mothers to speak out about things occuring in care situations.

"It was done to make others aware of not only her daycare but others including in-home daycares, not to keep it silent and only amongst the people who have kids currently enrolled in daycare," she wrote.

Another parent commented on Facebook that the same thing had happened to her daughter at the same daycare but that the management had dealt with the issue promptly.

Pleasant Hill Daycare fired the two staff members responsible and sent a note out to parents, although it didn't go into the specifics of the incident.

It appeared Jessica was happy with the centre's response as her daughter returned to the daycare.

"My daughter went straight back to the daycare the very next day and rest of the week. As I feel comfortable to do so and WILL continue to do so. This being said EVERYONE else should be able to do the same. I am positive this won't happen to another child as it has raise awareness to all," she wrote.

Other parents expressed their outrage over the incident.

"There is no excuse for this at all,'' someone commented.

"I work in childcare and this is no where near okay! Report this, and do not let it go!! This sickens me!!!'' another wrote.

Others urged Jessica to press charges. "I pray that you are pressing charges! Child abuse is wrong on any and every level.''

Another parent defended the daycare centre. "This makes the whole daycare look bad when it was the act of one. They dealt with it quickly and appropriately. There are really great people who work there and care very much for our children.''

This article appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.