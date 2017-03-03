Daycare centre supply outstripping demand on Coffs Coast

AN OVERSUPPLY of daycare centres has local, family-owned centre owners concerned about their future as occupation rates plummeted this year.

Drew Kooyman, owner of Country Cubs Preschool, said too many centres had been granted approval to match the demand on the Coffs Coast.

"It's like the old days where there used to be a pub on every corner,” he said.

"It's not a situation where it is build it and they will come.”

Mr Kooyman said a few years ago it was a battle to get preschool aged children into a daycare centre but now the tides had turned, there were empty spaces in just about every centre on the Coffs Coast.

Part of his main concern was the relative ease new centres could get a licence.

Mr Kooyman said local governments, under State Government ruling, had to approve childcare centres if they met the set criteria regardless of the market's state.

He joined four other local childcare centre owners for a meeting with Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser on Thursday afternoon.

Pamela Joy, Park Beach Child Care Centre owner, voiced similar complaints to Mr Kooyman's but said she had to reduce working hours for her staff.

"We've got no waiting lists,” she said.

"There is not enough demand for the population.

"Last year we were running at 70-80%, the year before we were just about full.

"(Now) we're running at 50% at the moment.”

Ms Joy said she was concerned about the number of big corporate daycare centres opening along the Coffs Coast.

"They can carry because they have big centres elsewhere,” she said.

This concern was echoed by Lilly Pilly Early Learning Centre owner Alison Groth.

"With all these centres we're losing the quality of childcare,” Mrs Groth said.

Mr Fraser likened the influx of supply to coffee shops, which had also increased dramatically.

"That is a problem of a competitive market,” he said.

Mr Fraser said he understood the concerns of the daycare centre owners though.

"They have a fear for another ABC coming in,” he said.

"They have a legitimate concern about an oversupply.”

He said he would pass these concerns to the NSW Minister for Education Rob Stokes and Minister for Family and Community Services Pru Goward.