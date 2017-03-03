27°
News

Daycare centre supply outstripping demand on Coffs Coast

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Mar 2017 4:00 PM
VALID DISCUSSION: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser meets with childcare centre owners.
VALID DISCUSSION: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser meets with childcare centre owners. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AN OVERSUPPLY of daycare centres has local, family-owned centre owners concerned about their future as occupation rates plummeted this year.

Drew Kooyman, owner of Country Cubs Preschool, said too many centres had been granted approval to match the demand on the Coffs Coast.

"It's like the old days where there used to be a pub on every corner,” he said.

"It's not a situation where it is build it and they will come.”

Mr Kooyman said a few years ago it was a battle to get preschool aged children into a daycare centre but now the tides had turned, there were empty spaces in just about every centre on the Coffs Coast.

Part of his main concern was the relative ease new centres could get a licence.

Mr Kooyman said local governments, under State Government ruling, had to approve childcare centres if they met the set criteria regardless of the market's state.

He joined four other local childcare centre owners for a meeting with Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser on Thursday afternoon.

Pamela Joy, Park Beach Child Care Centre owner, voiced similar complaints to Mr Kooyman's but said she had to reduce working hours for her staff.

"We've got no waiting lists,” she said.

"There is not enough demand for the population.

"Last year we were running at 70-80%, the year before we were just about full.

"(Now) we're running at 50% at the moment.”

Ms Joy said she was concerned about the number of big corporate daycare centres opening along the Coffs Coast.

"They can carry because they have big centres elsewhere,” she said.

This concern was echoed by Lilly Pilly Early Learning Centre owner Alison Groth.

"With all these centres we're losing the quality of childcare,” Mrs Groth said.

Mr Fraser likened the influx of supply to coffee shops, which had also increased dramatically.

"That is a problem of a competitive market,” he said.

Mr Fraser said he understood the concerns of the daycare centre owners though.

"They have a fear for another ABC coming in,” he said.

"They have a legitimate concern about an oversupply.”

He said he would pass these concerns to the NSW Minister for Education Rob Stokes and Minister for Family and Community Services Pru Goward.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser coffs coast education daycare centre early childhood education pru goward rob stokes

Daycare centre supply outstripping demand on Coffs Coast

Daycare centre supply outstripping demand on Coffs Coast

AN OVERSUPPLY of daycare centres has local, family owned centre owners concerned about their future as occupation rates plummeted this year.

Call to help out our waterways on the Coffs Coast

Sea Shepherd beach clean up organiser Darren Squibb.

Litter is choking our waterways on the Coffs Coast but you can help

Donald Gordon found not guilty of murder

Sighs of relief, sobbing in court as verdict read out

Tarkeeth Two have convictions quashed

The Tarkeeth Two chained themselves to Forestry Corporation's equipment last June.

Anti-logging protestors have charges dropped in appeal hearing

Local Partners

Tarkeeth Two have convictions quashed

Supporters of the Tarkeeth Three are rejoicing after two of the protestors had their convictions dropped in an appeal hearing at Coffs Harbour Courthouse.

18 things to do in Coffs this month

Elder Mark Flanders will host Muttonbirds by Moonlight.

The coast has a range of events on offer this month

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

IN THE BAR: Coffs Hotel Crew 1930's style. Ray Alaban, Sunday Faynes, 90-year-old Alby McLean (who worked at the hotel when he was 20), Wally the jester (at rear) and publican Marty Philips welcome all to come celebrate.

The doors first opened at this beloved family-owned local in 1937

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

JIMMY Buffett will be scouting for a possible venue for his diner chain

Reunion with Meg Ryan? No chance

Singer John Mellencamp, right, and actress Meg Ryan.

No love lost between Meg Ryan and ex John Mellencamp

Actress disses Dickie on TV

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Miriam Margolyes disses Dickie on TV

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Martha L. Ruiz, left, and Brian Cullinan from PricewaterhouseCoopers at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

Accountants 'froze' during Oscars blunder

Xbox Game Pass: Netflix of gaming coming to Xbox One

New service will offer access to up to 100 gaming titles

Sheeran whacks Bieber in face with golf club

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's 'sickening' moment when he hit Bieber with a golf club

18 things to do in Coffs this month

Elder Mark Flanders will host Muttonbirds by Moonlight.

The coast has a range of events on offer this month

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $589,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

Perfect location, great investment or first home owner...

3/7 Lea Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $295,000 ...

Location, location, walking distance to restaurants and shops. Walking through the front door is a surprise. Open plan dining, lounge and kitchen. Modern...

Amazing views - approx 1193m2...

65a Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $439,950

Sitting in the sought after family area of Vera Drive, this full brick, four bedroom home ticks all the boxes. Relax in the breeze on the huge entertaining deck...

Ah, the serenity...

39 Kookaburra Drive, Glenreagh 2450

House 2 1 3 $380,000

This beautiful home is situated in the heart of Glenreagh. Set back on the property, the home is very private on two acres (6,000m2 approx.). Featuring a timber...

Casa de Flores known locally as &quot;The Halpin House&quot;.

18 Ford Street, Bellingen 2454

House 4 3 4 $690,000 ...

There are certain houses which define the Bellingen Real Estate market. Casa de Flores is a prime example set on an enormous double block, across the road from...

Family Home with views forever.

4167 Giinagay Way, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 1 $589,000

Perfectly positioned to face the aquamarine waters of the Kalang River, verdant green of Newry Island and the lilac hues of the mountain ranges in the distance...

Charming three bedroom home

12 Halpin Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Don't let the modest streetscape fool you. This elevated 3 bedroom timber cottage hides a captivating character and charm within. The split level design and high...

4 Bedroom Home and Acreage 5 mins to Bellingen

77 Sunny Corner Road, Bellingen 2454

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Conveniently positioned is less than 4 kilometres to the vibrant town of Bellingen. This property presents well situated on a 2.6 hectare block featuring 4...

Prestigious apartment with phenomenal views...

10/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 4 2 2 Auction

Exclusive position and illustrious appeal, this apartment on the escarpment of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments is unparalleled in spacious apartment living.

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $485,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Another record set in hot market

Kerry Hinds from unreal estate.. 01 march 2017

Position, presentation and marketing the keys to record result

Elevated elegance at Korora

Property 10 Korora Bay Dr

Relax and enjoy the views from this dress-circle property

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!