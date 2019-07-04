Day of outages not related to electricity job cuts

The Advocate has today fielded calls and emails regarding electricity outages on the Coffs Coast.

GENERAL electricity network maintenance has left almost 1,000 residents without power on the Coffs Coast for around five hours today.

The scheduled outage came a day after news broke that Essential Energy would be cutting 165 positions from its workforce including some positions on the North Coast, the union claims.

Already today calls and emails to The Advocate have questioned whether the outages are related to that workforce decision, but that's not the case.

The scheduled general network maintenance has seen 804 homes left without power on the Northern Beaches between Korora and Moonee Beach while 65 homes at Toormina have also been impacted.

Essential Energy has advised power should be restored to all homes around 3pm.