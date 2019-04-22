Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dawson MP George Christensen.
Dawson MP George Christensen. Emma Murray
Politics

Christensen at risk of loss over "Member for Manila" claims

Caitlan Charles
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE campaign to discredit George Christensen's commitment to his electorate could destabilise his position in Dawson according to ABC show Insiders.

Mr Christensen has been scrutinised for using his parliamentary travel allowance to travel from Canberra to Sydney and Brisbane for a connecting flight to the Philippines.

Insiders host Barrie Cassidy said the fact the MP had spent so much time in the Philippines and not in his electorate could cause issues for his campaign.

Mr Cassidy, asked why no one was questioning the rules that allowed Mr Christensen to travel for about 70 days each year to Manila.

"Have you heard a single politician say as a result of what we've heard here, that we the politicians ought to tighten up our own rules? They're not," he said.

ABC political editor Andrew Probyn said One Nation candidate Debra Lawson's preferences could cause problems for the MP.

"George Christensen did a sweetheart deal with Pauline Hanson in 2016, One Nation did not run in Dawson, there is now a woman called Deb Lawson ... if she gets 15-20 per cent of the vote which some people expect in that area it's going to be how those votes are distributed," Mr Probyn said.

"It's 53-47 at the moment, but it's actually quite hard to work out what would happen (in Dawson)."

Mr Probyn said a One Nation preference deal made an impact in Herbert and Longman, when the party preferences went to Labor.

Guest journalist David Marr said, even if a preference deal was worked out, he was not sure One Nation voters would be forgiving of Mr Christensen "rorting" the system.

A spokeswoman for Mr Christensen declined to comment and said the decision for no campaigning or commentary on Easter Sunday should be respected.

abc abc insiders andrew probyn barrie cassidy david marr debra lawson editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen insiders liberal national party lnp one nation
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 9:15 AM
    Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

    Politics THE group are travelling north to the site of the proposed mine.

    Woman charged went double speed limit

    premium_icon Woman charged went double speed limit

    Crime The driver went more than 230km/h in wet conditions last night

    Police searching for two women after vicious attack

    premium_icon Police searching for two women after vicious attack

    Breaking THE women fled from the scene of the assault on foot.