Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Belinda Hassan at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay.
Belinda Hassan at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay. Emma Murray
Politics

Alarming candidate attack: Alleged fuel tank arson attempt

Janessa Ekert
by
13th May 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BELINDA Hassan has allegedly been the target of a suspected arson attack in what Labor's Dawson candidate labelled "a dangerous attempt at intimidation".

It is understood a fuel tank of Ms Hassan's car was broken into, a plastic bag was stuffed into the tank and set alight.

Ms Hassan said she was "disgusted" by the incident.

"Politics should be better than these dirty tactics," Ms Hassan said.

"This has been a scary incident and it's extremely concerning behaviour in the context of a campaign."

It is understood that Ms Hassan herself noticed an issue with her vehicle this morning and reported the matter to police.

"I'm pretty disgusted that instead of fighting on policy, someone has resorted to a dangerous attempt at intimidation," Ms Hassan said.

More Stories

dawson candidate; belinda hassan editors picks federal election politics
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Sale ensures protection of ancestral burial site

    premium_icon Sale ensures protection of ancestral burial site

    News A property where ancestral bones were discovered has been purchased by the NSW Government.

    • 13th May 2019 3:04 PM
    Don't ignite this winter

    premium_icon Don't ignite this winter

    News Firies urge residents to be fire safe during cooler months.

    • 13th May 2019 2:45 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news

    Councillor urges Sawtell ratepayers to look at draft budget

    premium_icon Councillor urges Sawtell ratepayers to look at draft budget

    News Cr Rhoades urges Sawtell ratepayers to have their say.