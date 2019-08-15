Dawes and Spencer have Coffs Harbour on history’s doorstep

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets haven't had it all their own way in 2019, but the defending premiers are still standing.

After last year's coach Brandon Costin was given the call-up to work at the international level, a gap needed to be filled.

Club legend Vaughn Dawes and champion player Steve Spencer both stuck their hands up to cover the void in tandem.

The pair have worked tirelessly to ensure the side were in the best shape possible to defend their throne and now, after learning they would steer the ship in February, they're one win away from the title.

"We played Tweed at the start of the year in the state champions competition and lost 62-0," Dawes said.

"If a gypsy had appeared and said don't worry, in six months time you'll be hosting the grand final you would have thought the gypsy was on the smoke."

Coffs Harbour Comets co-coach Vaughn Dawes.

If the Comets are successful, it will be the first time they have won back-to-back premierships since 1973-74.

Dawes said it would be special to achieve some history with his partner in crime.

"It's great having Steve Spencer in your corner," he said.

"He was away last week so it was refreshing to have him back for the lead-up. The boys look to him and follow him because he's out there with them. I think we compliment each other as coaches."

As for coach Dawes' final words before the Comets leave the sheds on Sunday?

"It's a team sport but go out there and perform to the best of your individual ability. The rest will look after itself."

The grand final commences Sunday afternoon at Geoff King Motors Oval at 2.45pm.