Davisson Brothers Band can't wait for return to Oz

A HIT DOWN UNDER: The Davisson Brothers Band has released its long-awaited second album, Fighter .

A HIT DOWN UNDER: The Davisson Brothers Band has released its long-awaited second album, Fighter .

THE Davisson Brothers Band was a big hit when they made their Australian debut at CMC Rocks earlier this year.

The Nashville-based Southern rockers played their first international shows at the sold-out country music festival at Willowbank, giving their Australian fans the exclusive first listen to their now hit song Po' Boyz.

"We loved it. We're still talking about it every day. We can't wait to get back," lead singer Donnie Davisson says over the phone from his home state of West Virginia.

"From the time we got there and stepped off the plane, you guys treated us like family.

"The folks were so wonderful at the festival. Every fan out there was singing all of our music and not just the chorus - word for word the entire song.

"That's the greatest thing for a musician."

His brother and the band's lead guitar player Chris Davisson is equally full of praise for their first trip Down Under.

"On a Sunday morning at 11am at a festival here, it is hard to get people to come up and watch your show," Chris says.

"We came out at 11.45am at CMC and it was the equivalent of a 9pm show. Everybody was really into the music.

"They were not just staying at their campsites drinking cold beers.

"The way they had everything set up, you could tell they were there for country music and that's a big deal."

Now fans can listen to Fighter, the band's long-awaited follow-up to their self-titled debut album released in 2009. Fighter, which features Po' Boyz, debuted at No 13 on the Australian iTunes chart.

"We had not released a record in many years. We were waiting for the right team," Chris says.

"We put a single out (Jesse James, in 2015) and it did extremely well on XM Radio.

"That opened up a lot more doors for us, but we were smart about it. We weren't in no hurry.

"We tour 52 weeks a year, so we stay busy doing that.

"Releasing an album is like getting a tattoo: it's going to be out there for life. Your support team has to be equally as talented as the artists."

Chris and Donnie describe Fighter as an extremely personal album which reflects their Southern upbringing and tight-knit family life.

"Appalachian American is a very personal song to us," Chris says. "It reflects where we come from, where we are and where we're going."

Big thanks to Rolling Stone for naming us 1 of 10 new Country artists to watch. Being mentioned by Rolling Stone is a dream of ours so this is a moment to... https://t.co/tVhM83KYkh — Davisson Bros Band (@DavissonBroBand) April 20, 2018

Fans may soon get an even greater insight into the Davisson brothers' lives with a reality TV show in the works.

"There is so much more to the family than what you hear on a recording of us," Chris says.

"We live and breathe country lifestyle. We go back to our family farm we've had for generations and we do a lot out there. We hunt and fish and raise cattle.

"We do a lot of our writing out there, too, with our uncle who never leaves the farm.

"There are so many characters around us at all times ... I wanted to capture that on film.

"We've been filming the past few months, so it may be coming sooner than everybody thinks."

The band also plans to return to Australia, possibly later this year.

"There's nothing official yet but there may be a small tour coming," Chris says.

Fighter is out now.