Warner walks off. Photo: Brendan Bradford
Cricket

Warner walks off after cricketer’s sledge

by James Matthey
27th Oct 2018 2:20 PM

DAVID Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged during a Sydney grade cricket match on Saturday.

Warner, who is playing for Randwick-Petersham while he serves his 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, came up against Western Suburbs at Pratten Park in Ashfield in Sydney's inner west.

Randwick-Petersham won the toss and batted first and Warner, opening the batting, had moved into the 30s before drama struck.

News.com.au understands Warner was offended by a sledge from a Wests player and told the umpires he was taking himself out of the game.

He left the crease and walked off the field, heading into the sheds as the game came to a halt.

According to spectators at the ground, some of the left-hander's teammates had to convince him to return to the wicket and after a short break in play, he resumed his innings.

There was initially some confusion because once a batsman has left the field of play they are unable to return to the crease - unless they are returning after having retired hurt.

However, news.com.au understands Western Suburbs players allowed Warner to return because they did not want him to be dismissed in such a fashion.

Warner went on to raise his bat for a half-century, reaching 50 as Randwick-Petersham moved to 2-93.

The walk-off came after Warner's blazing return to club cricket in September.

Playing at Coogee Oval for Randwick-Petersham, Warner smashed a century and capped it off with a trademark celebration, leaping into the air and waving his bat.

