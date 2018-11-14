David Schwimmer lookalike caught by police

The internet went into meltdown last month when police in the UK appealed for help in catching a thief who looks just like David Schwimmer.

Police have made an arrest after their appeal to track down a Ross from Friends lookalike went viral.

The David Schwimmer doppelganger was seen stealing a crate of beers as he stared down a security camera in Blackpool in the UK last month, The Sun reported.

But the case now seems to be closed with Lancashire Police saying in a statement on Twitter this morning: "Following the appeal we posted looking for a man who resembles a well-known actor, we now have an update.

"Thanks to our colleagues @MetPoliceUK, a 36-year-old man was arrested in Southall last night on suspicion of theft.

"Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

The Met Police responded to Lancashire Police on Twitter, saying: "Happy to help @LancsPolice #IllBeThereForYou," referring to the Friends theme tune.

When the police first appealed to the public for help in catching the thief, they were inundated with thousands of messages from people all over the world pointing out the criminal looked just like David Schwimmer.

Friends: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

"I know who he is," wrote Facebook user Jayne Freeman. "He has a son named Ben, loves the taste of wedding cake and he hangs around with some people in a coffee shop. He has a dinosaur fetish. Hope that helps with your inquiries."

"I have just seen him at Blackpool zoo with a monkey on his shoulder," Karen Long wrote in reference to Ross's pet monkey on the hit sitcom, Marcel.

Danny Harrod joked on Facebook that people should give the thief a break.

"Calm down everyone. This bloke could have fallen on hard times. Maybe it hadn't been his week, his month or even his year," he wrote.

One of the best comments came from James Peden who wrote: "If he's jumped in Blackpool sea you'll never catch him. I've heard he's a really good Schwimmer."

Referencing another Friends star, Sam Marshall said: "When questioned he couldn't remember a thing, he drew a LeBlanc."

Showing they've got a good sense of humour, a Lancashire Police spokesman later responded: "Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses. We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.

"We're so sorry it has to be this way."

Schwimmer then got in on the joke and delighted fans by recreating the CCTV footage of his lookalike.

