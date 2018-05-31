Menu
The Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion interview will air on Sunday Night this weekend. Picture: Channel 7
TV

Kochie’s big dig at Barnaby and Vikki

by Megan Palin
31st May 2018 12:11 PM

CHANNEL 7's Sunrise co-host David Koch has taken a stunning swipe at Barnaby Joyce regarding his 'real family'.

On the breakfast television program this morning, 'Kochie' spoke to Sunday Night journalist Alex Cullen, about his controversial $150,000 interview with Mr Joyce and partner Vikki Campion to air this weekend.

Mr Cullen said he'd leave it up to the public to decide if they would end up "loving or hating" the couple after watching the interview, which will mark the first time Ms Campion has spoken publicly since the scandal about the couple's relationship broke.

"Once you hear what she has to say, you hear her side of the story, opinions may very well change," he said.

"I see people that are very much in love.

"They told me that they're absolutely in this for the long haul.

"And let's face it, they've also got a six week baby on their hands, which is little Sebastian. They're very much a family."

But not a "real" one, according to Kochie.

"[Mr Joyce] has another family as well," the co-host said.

"I sometimes wonder what they're going through with all of this... does he talk about the other family [in the interview]?

"His real family?"

Journalist Alex Cullen talks to Kochie on Channel 7’s Sunrise.
Mr Cullen said the politician did speak about his wife and daughters during their conversation.

"I asked about his family because he is still married, he's not divorced...and it was an affair, let's face it," he said.

The relationship between the former deputy prime minister and his one-time adviser became public in February and saw Mr Joyce bumped to the backbench. He has since split from his wife, Natalie, the mother of his four daughters. His son with Ms Campion, Sebastian, was born on April 16.

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion with their newborn son, Sebastian. Picture: Channel 7
A promotional clip for the Sunday Night interview released earlier this week revealed the couple had been pressured to abort their baby.

Cullen this morning refused to be drawn on who specifically had "tried to stop the baby being born" but confirmed it had "come from Barnaby's side of politics". He declined to clarify whether or not he was referring to the prime minister's office.

"The pressure on [Vikki] was immense...[she was] a 30-year-old woman having an affair with the deputy prime minister of Australia, at that time," he said.

Mr Joyce has taken two weeks off sick after recording the tell-all interview with Ms Campion and coming under heavy criticism for cashing in on it. Mr Joyce had been granted medical leave until the end of June, meaning he wouldn't be back at parliament until mid-August, after the winter break. But on Wednesday he said he'll back before the next sitting on June 18.

According to Mr Cullen, Mr Joyce told him he ultimately wants to "get back to the frontbench".

"He said 'you don't join a football club to play third grade, you want to play first grade', and that says to me he very much wants to go back," Mr Cullen said.

 

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion were paid $150,000 for their interview with Alex Cullen on Channel 7’s Sunday Night. Picture: Channel 7
The couple is ‘very much in love’, according to interviewer Alex Cullen. Picture: Channel 7.
