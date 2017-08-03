21°
Daunt is undaunted using bold colours

Keagan Elder
| 3rd Aug 2017 9:55 AM
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Coffs artist Nicholas Daunt will celebrate his birthday with a new exhibition.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Coffs artist Nicholas Daunt will celebrate his birthday with a new exhibition.

TO CELEBRATE his colourful life and career, Nicholas Daunt will launch his latest exhibition in time for his 80th birthday.

The critically acclaimed Coffs Harbour professional artist is renown for his elegant abstracts of landscapes on canvas.

His latest exhibition, Daunt: Four Score Years will showcase his career works.

Born in London, Daunt did his training at the City Art Institute in Sydney.

Daunt said he was inspired by the New York Schools of American Painters from 1940 to 1950, particularly the works of such as Franz Kline, De Kooning and Hans Hoffman.

"I like the execution of free style and above all the philosophy of the this school, which is based on freedom,” Daunt said.

"My own work has a strong landscape quality.”

Daunt: Four Score Years will launch at The Art Factory with an opening night on Friday, August 11 at 6pm.

The exhibition will run through until Saturday, September 9.

