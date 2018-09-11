Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

HELP FOR MUM: Alana Sinnamon and her daughter Lara, 12, are about to take on a fight of a life, as Alana has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

TWELVE-year-old Lara Sinnamon understands her mum is about to fight the battle of a lifetime and would do anything to help - even sell her much-loved water-ski.

Her mother Alana Sinnamon, 40, was diagnosed with type two double positive breast cancer less than two weeks ago, the news shattered their lives.

Her Year 7 student may be young, but the strength she has shown in the past two weeks is well beyond her years.

Knowing her mum's health insurance didn't cover "cancer", Lara has called out for help and set up a GoFundMe page - Help My Mum Beat Breast Cancer.

Lara said her mum is amazing, hard working, said she's a happy, motivating, positive soul and has an attitude of nothing is ever too hard.

"She will tackle anything, smile and keep going," Lara said.

"My mum has spent years in the community, supporting the disadvantaged, less fortunate, young people and is passionate about social change, reducing mental health stigma and is a driving force in creating collaborative communities.

"Her motto is 'togetherness can achieve so much more.'"

After Alana spilt with her ex-fiancee recently her only child understands the struggle they will face and aims to fight it together.

"But I need your help to support my mum, to fight her dreaded battle with breast cancer," she said.

"With a long road ahead, Mum is also faced with the possibility of me also having the cancer gene.

"Her health fund didn't cover 'cancer' and now being on her own she needs all the support she can get."

Alana shared her story with the NewsMail, from the hospital waiting room, with the hope to not only help her family but, more importantly, to make sure women get a second opinion if they believe something's wrong.

It was her 40th birthday when Alana went to the see doctor in August.

"I saw a GP, not my usual," she said.

"Something just didn't feel right. I was sore on that side and felt that my lump was bigger."

The CQU employee had a lump in her breast for just under two years and after a number of medical exams was told "it was just dense tissue".

The new doctor immediately referred her to a specialist and the testing began on the 1.5cm lump.

"I never thought the outcome would be this," she said.

"I had the next three years planned with work, my career and of course my baby girl."

Now her world is upside down, as she waits for surgery and more testing.

The otherwise healthy gym enthusiast said there was no family history, and hoped the cancer only affected one breast.

"If genes come back positive I will have to have the other one removed," she said.

"Plus then Lara will need checking. That's hard as well.

"Lara even offered to sell her water-ski to help raise funds ... (we) have an extremely close relationship.

"She is my world, I get tears just thinking about my health and her."

Alana said being apart from her daughter while she undergoes treatment would be one of the biggest challenges.

"Tears don't stop, but I need to fight this with everything I've got," she said.

"My mummy just started the dream of her life at CQUuniversity now having to put it on hold while facing treatment," Lara said.

"I love my mum to the moon and back, she is my world.

"She has always been there for me, fights hard for me... and never given up on me.

"I want my mummy to be around happy and healthy to watch me grow up."

Lara wrote any donations would help her mum with medical expenses, travelling costs for treatment and would also help to support both of them through the trying times ahead.

Alana hopes her story will have women asking for a biopsy if they're worried.

To help Lara and Alana fight this battle together go to: https://bit.ly/2N3roOS.