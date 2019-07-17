Daughter’s appeal to find missing dad

Daughter's desperate appeal : Family and the police have called for help to find a missing man.

HONEY Cairns, the daughter of missing man Lachlan Cairns, 46, this week made a heartfelt appeal for information to help police find her father.

"If anyone sees anything or knows where he could be, please let the police know," Ms Cairns, said bravely while fronting media.

"We just want to help him come home," she said.

As the only child of the missing 46-year-old man, Ms Cairns made the appeal in the presence of local police who have co-ordinated an extensive search of bushland between Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

Emergency services services searched for missing man Lachlan Cairns after his vehicle was found abandoned in bushland.

Mr Cairns was reported missing last weekend after his red Holden Colorado utility was discovered bogged in a State Forest plantation on Dirty Creek Road, Dirty Creek, three days earlier.

An extensive search operation was carried out over the weekend, with the assistance of officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, PolAir and SES volunteers, however Mr Cairns remains missing.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Hayes, said any piece of information could help to locate Lachlan.

"We hold grave concerns for his welfare, this bushland is dense and the temperatures drop once the sun goes down. Anyone who might know where Lachlan may be, please give police a call," Det Chief Insp Hayes said.

Lachlan Cairns is described as being of caucasian appearance, between 175-180cm tall, with a medium build, brown hair and freckles on his face.