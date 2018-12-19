Daughter of NRL icon begins to carve her own footy career

STRAIGHT AND HARD: Rachel Carter has a carry for the Group 2 representative side on the weekend.

STRAIGHT AND HARD: Rachel Carter has a carry for the Group 2 representative side on the weekend. Paul Dwyer

RUGBY LEAGUE: She may be the daughter of a rugby league legend, but Rachel Carter is ready to forge her own name in the sport.

Carter was one of two Coffs Harbour Comets players, the other being Jade Egar, who represented Group 2 in a clash against women from Group 3 on Saturday.

The Group 2 team were able to come away with a 14-8 victory, putting an exclamation mark on what's been a rapid journey in rugby league so far for Carter.

"This was my first season of league tag, I decided to play because I have played Oztag ... I loved playing it and learnt a lot,” Carter said.

"So after that I decided I'd give the 9s comp a go.”

After impressing in the 9s competition, Carter was selected in the Group 2 side for last weekend's fixture.

"I really enjoyed it, it was a great experience,” she said.

"It was enjoyable playing with other girls and a different coach. It was the first time I've played a 13-a-side game.”

The 22-year-old's father is Steve Carter, a playmaker who made more than 240 appearances for the Penrith Panthers and also represented New South Wales in State of Origin.

Rachel, who plays in the second row, said her dad has been a massive support as she begins to find her feet.

"I love rugby league and as I've gotten older I've taken more interest because of the women's NRL,” she said.

"It's cool because he comes and watches me play and tells me how I'm going. He's really honest ... I think sometimes he isn't happy I'm playing because of the physicality of it (laughs).

"After the game (on the weekend) he said for my first year I'm doing really well, I just have to keep training and learning.

"I'd definitely love to keep going and see how far I can get myself, who knows how far I could go if I push it.”

Carter said she was hopeful the area would have a weekly women's rugby league competition in the near future.

The Sawtell Panthers had nine representatives in the Group 2 side.