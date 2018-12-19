Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRAIGHT AND HARD: Rachel Carter has a carry for the Group 2 representative side on the weekend.
STRAIGHT AND HARD: Rachel Carter has a carry for the Group 2 representative side on the weekend. Paul Dwyer
Sport

Daughter of NRL icon begins to carve her own footy career

Sam Flanagan
by
19th Dec 2018 6:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: She may be the daughter of a rugby league legend, but Rachel Carter is ready to forge her own name in the sport.

Carter was one of two Coffs Harbour Comets players, the other being Jade Egar, who represented Group 2 in a clash against women from Group 3 on Saturday.

The Group 2 team were able to come away with a 14-8 victory, putting an exclamation mark on what's been a rapid journey in rugby league so far for Carter.

"This was my first season of league tag, I decided to play because I have played Oztag ... I loved playing it and learnt a lot,” Carter said.

"So after that I decided I'd give the 9s comp a go.”

After impressing in the 9s competition, Carter was selected in the Group 2 side for last weekend's fixture.

"I really enjoyed it, it was a great experience,” she said.

"It was enjoyable playing with other girls and a different coach. It was the first time I've played a 13-a-side game.”

The 22-year-old's father is Steve Carter, a playmaker who made more than 240 appearances for the Penrith Panthers and also represented New South Wales in State of Origin.

Rachel, who plays in the second row, said her dad has been a massive support as she begins to find her feet.

"I love rugby league and as I've gotten older I've taken more interest because of the women's NRL,” she said.

"It's cool because he comes and watches me play and tells me how I'm going. He's really honest ... I think sometimes he isn't happy I'm playing because of the physicality of it (laughs).

"After the game (on the weekend) he said for my first year I'm doing really well, I just have to keep training and learning.

"I'd definitely love to keep going and see how far I can get myself, who knows how far I could go if I push it.”

Carter said she was hopeful the area would have a weekly women's rugby league competition in the near future.

The Sawtell Panthers had nine representatives in the Group 2 side.

coffs harbour comets group 2 rugby league penrith panthers rugby league state of origin steve carter
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    In the air as search continues

    premium_icon In the air as search continues

    News ON CALL and always ready for action, the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter crew have been dropped off to search for a missing man swept out to sea.

    Protesters say environmental laws not cutting through

    premium_icon Protesters say environmental laws not cutting through

    News More than 100 people gathered for the protest.

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    News It's cost billions and is in the home stretch in terms of completion

    Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    premium_icon Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    News Bushfire burning at southern end of airport.

    Local Partners