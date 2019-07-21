Menu
The scene at of the alleged murder of the 57-year-old woman at St Clair on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Tyson/TNV
News

Daughter, 25, allegedly decapitates mother in Sydney’s west

by Mark Morri
21st Jul 2019 10:53 AM
A Sydney woman, 25, is alleged to have cut off her mother's head inside the family home and carried it down the street before leaving it in a neighbour's front yard overnight.

The woman is alleged to have killed her 57-year-old mother, Rita Camilleri, in St Clair late on Saturday night.

The scene on St Clair Ave, St Clair this morning after a woman dropped a decapitated head on the footpath overnight. Picture: David Swift
Ms Camilleri is believed to have been babysitting a four-year-old relative, who was found by police inside the home.

Police arrested the woman in a yard near her mother's decapitated head after they were contacted by a number of neighbours in the street.

The rest of Ms Camilleri's body was found in the kitchen of her St Clair Ave home.

A knife believed to have been used in the incident was taken by police to be forensically examined.

Police said they expect the woman to be charged today.

The scene at of the alleged murder of the 57-year-old woman at St Clair on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Tyson / TNV
Police arrived to a St Clair home about 11.40pm on Saturday after reports of an argument between two women and found the body of a 57-year-old woman inside the home.

The four-year-old boy suffered a minor head injury and was treated at the The Children's Hospital at Westmead before being released.

Several crime scenes were established inside the home.

Several crime scenes were set up and examined, inside and outside the house. Picture: Steve Tyson / TNV
Support was provided to first responders at the scene, police said.

Police have established Strike Force Comeroy to investigate the death.

Nepean Police Area Commander Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden will address a press conference at 10.30am today to provide more details of the incident.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Forensic work on the footpath in St Clair Ave this morning. Picture: David Swift
A large police presence was at the scene on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Tyson/TNV
Police were called to the scene after reports of an argument between two women. Picture: Steve Tyson/TNV
