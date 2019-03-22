Menu
Daniel Morcombe went missing while waiting for a bus in 2003 on the Sunshine Coast.
Crime

State Coroner findings on Daniel Morcombe

by Kate Kyriacou
22nd Mar 2019 11:05 AM

THE State Coroner will deliver his findings into the disappearance and murder of Daniel Morcombe next month - 16 years after the teenager disappeared from the Sunshine Coast.

The findings will be delivered on April 5 following a long-running inquest that began in 2010.

The hearing was initially stalled while police embarked on an elaborate - and ultimately successful - covert operation.

Daniel Morcombe.
Pictures: Supplied
The inquest resumed again following the trial and conviction of serial child sex offender Brett Peter Cowan.

Cowan is now serving a life sentence for the murder and abduction of the 13-year-old schoolboy.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe, parents of murdered child Daniel. Picture: Matt Thompson
