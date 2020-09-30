Menu
Date set for new $100 bills

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Sep 2020 2:02 PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia has a set a date for the release of the new $100 bill, finalising its currency overhaul that has caused a design change for every note.

On October 29, the new note will be pumped into circulation, slowly replacing the 400 million $100 bills floating throughout the country's payment system.

Its release is the last of the new design notes to enter circulation, with changes already made to the $5, $10, $20 and $50 notes.

The Reserve Bank’s new $100 banknote design. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
The RBA said it would take some time before the notes were circulated enough for them to be widely available.

"The new banknotes have been in production since mid-2019 and will soon be distributed ahead of their release into general circulation," the central bank said.

"The Reserve Bank has been working closely with manufacturers of cash-handling machines and businesses that use the machines to prepare for the new banknotes."

New safety features instilled in the design will also make it harder for the note to be copied.

New safety features make it harder for the note to be copied. Picture: Handout via NCA NewsWire
Notable Australians Sir John Monash and Dame Nellie Melba will be gracing either side of the note.

Dame Nellie Melba was a Melbourne soprano singer who became internationally renowned during the late 19th and early 20th century. She performed in major theatres across Australia, Europe and the United States.

Sir John Monash was an engineer and war hero during the First World War. He was also a significant figure in Australia's building-construction industry.

