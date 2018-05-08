Menu
John and Sharon Edwards. Photo: contributed
News

EXCLUSIVE: Date set for committal hearing in Edwards case

Jarrard Potter
by
1st May 2018 6:06 PM

PROGRESS has been made in the trial of John Edwards, with a committal hearing date set for the man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards.

Edwards appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday afternoon, with his defence barrister making a number of submissions regarding the evidence that is set to be presented at the trial.

Magistrate Karen Stafford set a date for the committal hearing, which is set to take place at Grafton Local Court on October 16.

Grafton Daily Examiner

