Crime

Date secured for trial on alleged brutal attack

Liana Turner
by
28th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
THREE men accused of involvement in an attempted murder will face a District Court trial next year.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 30, and Mark Gary Brown, 29, were arraigned before Lismore District Court last month and pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Burringbar man Benn Peterson and kidnapping of Phillip Green.

Police have also alleged 36-year-old Nathan John Stack of taking or detaining a person to obtain advantage in relation to the same incident.

Mr Stack has also pleaded not guilty to his charge.

Police have alleged the Browns kidnapped Mr Peterson and set him alight on July 23 last year.

Mr Peterson was later found by a member of the public lying next to a fire on the side of Kyogle Rd at Kunghur, near Uki.

He was left with serious burns and was treated locally before being taken to a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Green was allegedly kidnapped in a white utility during the same incident, but jumped from the vehicle and hid in bushland near Kyogle Rd.

The Browns will each defend one charge of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder and taking or detaining a person in company with intent to get advantage and occasioning actual bodily harm.

Aydin Brown, of Commissioners Creek, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and receiving property stolen outside NSW.

The trio's matters were mentioned in court on October 26, when a trial date was set.

They are expected to face a trial before Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on September 2 next year.

Their trial is estimated to run for four weeks and will be subject to a hearing, to determine whether the parties will be ready to proceed, on May 31.

Mark Brown, of Nobbys Creek, and Nathan Stack remain on bail, while Aydin Brown remains in custody.

