Date Night has gone to the dogs

DON'T miss a fun evening event where the whole family is invited, including your four legged member.

To raise much needed funds for the Coffs Harbour RSPCA, Reflections Holiday Parks Moonee Beach and RSPCA NSW will be getting their Hush Puppies on for an evening with canine companions.

Park Manager Kelly Shaw said the Doggy Date Night event has received a positive response from the community and the park is looking forward to dog lovers and families with dogs of all shapes and sizes to come along.

"You don't have to own a dog to enjoy this event and Moonee Beach is the perfect places to relax with your family, friend or pup,” Ms Shaw said.

"We are starting with a walk up to the headlands from the park and then returning for a fun sausage sizzle, face painting, a giant inflatable slide for the kids and an open air cinema showing, The Secret Life of Pets.

"There will also be local food vendors on-site, including a pizza can so my mini schnauzers, Penny and Leonard are looking forward to sharing some yummy 'pupperoni' slices with me.

"Being a dog-friendly park, we are proud to work together with RSPCA NSW to raise funds for the great work they do with our furry friends at Coffs Harbour and surrounds.”

There is a small registration fee, with children three years and under free.

RSPCA NSW senior manager Eliza Walker said families and dog lovers would enjoy a great evening while supporting an important service at Coffs Harbour.

The Doggy Date night will be held on September 15.