Data shows too many women overdue for a mammogram

AS many as 90 women in the Mid North Coast Local Health District could have breast cancer without knowing it because they haven't had a mammogram in the past two years.

The data, released by the Cancer Institute NSW during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, also shows 13,571 women aged 50 to 74 in the Mid North Coast are either overdue for a mammogram or have never had one. The region extends from Laurieton in the south to Woolgoolga in the north.

Director of BreastScreen North Coast Jane Walsh said she hopes the data will encourage all women aged 50 to 74 to have a potentially life-saving mammogram and make simple lifestyle changes to reduce their breast cancer risk.

"Encouragingly, overall screening numbers across the state are on the rise, which shows our lifesaving message is getting across,” Ms Walsh said.

"However, each year 950 women in NSW die from breast cancer and our data shows more than 13,000 women locally are not attending their recommended two-yearly mammograms. Women tend to have a perception breast cancer is common, but don't think it will happen to them. That's why it can be easy to forget to schedule a mammogram or not make it a priority.

"Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer before it can be seen or felt, which allows for less invasive treatment and better recovery. They're also free of charge,” Ms Walsh said.

Ways to reduce breast cancer risk include maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, reducing alcohol and quitting smoking.

Since July 1, 2015, the Cancer Institute NSW has invested more than $4 million on public awareness and education campaigns for breast cancer screening, and awarded more than $2.5 million to local community, health and primary care organisations to promote breast cancer screening.

In 2018-19, more than $4.7 million is being invested towards the North Coast BreastScreen Screening and Assessment Service, which covers the area from Port Macquarie to the Queensland border.

Breast screening participation rates are driven by many factors, including population growth and culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities, which have lower rates of screening than the general population.

The Cancer Institute NSW targets these communities through various partnerships, services and funding, including $700,000 since 2016 to improve breast screening participation among CALD women.

In addition to 46 BreastScreen sites, BreastScreen NSW has 16 mobile vans that provide services to about 180 locations across NSW, specifically in rural and remote areas.

To book a mammogram today with BreastScreen NSW, please phone 13 20 50. You can search for your nearest BreastScreen NSW service by visiting breastscreen.nsw.gov.au