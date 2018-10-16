Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A small truck appears to do a three-point turn on a blind corner in NSW.
A small truck appears to do a three-point turn on a blind corner in NSW.
News

DASHCAM: 'The roads aren't the problem, drivers are'

Kate Dodd
by
16th Oct 2018 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM

THE efforts of a truck driver caught skilfully avoiding a major accident on a windy New South Wales road have been praised by social media users.

Dash cam footage shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia shows what appears to be a small truck carrying a ute trying to turn around on Freeman's Drive in Cooranbong.

The bigger truck comes around the corner and veers into the other lane to avoid a crash, also avoiding the driver who took the dash cam footage.

The post attracted more than 1760 comments and was shared more than 1800 times.

Abu Sa'eed Abdul Quadir wrote: "Beautiful teamwork, common sense, quick thinking and effort that avoided a serious accident. Cheers to both the truck driver and video owner".

Trent Nicholson agreed.

"That's just an awesome reaction by the cam car and the tipper truck driver! That could have killed someone!"

Bridie Bride congratulated the truck driver: "The truckie is an absolutely awesome driver! Well done mate. As we can see the roads aren't the problem, the drivers are."

dashcam dash cam owners australia editors picks near-miss
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    John Edwards returns to Grafton Local Court

    Crime THE MAN accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards is due to appear in Grafton Local Court again today

    Temporary walkway closed

    Temporary walkway closed

    News Access has been closed for up to two weeks on the local bridge.

    Super opening at Jetty Village

    Super opening at Jetty Village

    Business New supermarket to open

    How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    premium_icon How abused kids' plight turned student to social work

    Politics How Sabrina hopes to help at-risk local kids

    Local Partners