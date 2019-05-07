Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dashcam footage.
Dashcam footage.
News

DASHCAM: Collision caught on camera

7th May 2019 9:46 AM

DASHCAM footage has emerged of a two-vehicle crash at the top of the Toowoomba Range.

The footage taken on Tuesday, April 30 was shared to Dash Cam Owners Australia, and has already amassed 117,000 views.

The footage was taken from a car which has just reached the top of the Toowoomba Range.

They are travelling in the right-hand lane of the Warrego Hwy when a car that is crossing the highway, coming out of Burnage St, drives straight out in front of it causing a collision.

According to the dashcam owner, only minor cuts were sustained by the other driver, while they had no injuries.

dashcam footage dashcam owners australia editors picks toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    premium_icon Sixteen charged in cocaine sting with drugs and guns seized

    News A LARGE-SCALE police investigation into the supply of cocaine on the Coffs Coast has seen 16 people charged with more than 175 offences.

    Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    premium_icon Illegal shack to get the axe in local state forest

    News Riders believe savage dogs were being kept there.

    Are we a selfish country?

    premium_icon Are we a selfish country?

    News Report shows staggering statistics about Australia.

    Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

    premium_icon Beer the key to unlikely NSW Title for super dad

    News MITCH East says a beer diet and no training led him to the NSW Title