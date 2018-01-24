Menu
Dash cam captures Ford Falcon 'flying past' police car

Keagan Elder
by

DASH cam footage from witness Kate Stollery captured the moment a Ford Falcon led a pursuit up the Pacific Highway.

The car was captured travelling at speed towards Coffs Harbour.

"That was crazy," Ms Stollery said.

"I've never seen anything like that."

She said the Falcon went "flying past" as she travelled at 100kph towards Coffs Harbour from Urunga.

Ms Stollery estimated the car was travelling at about 160kph.

The Falcon sped past a Highway Patrol car south of Boambee.

Ms Stollery said she saw another three police vehicles joined the pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end at Combine St about 3pm yesterday.

Police surrounded the Falcon when it came to a stop in a gutter and the driver was arrested.

