Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
A Darwin woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease
Health

Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

by Raphaella Saroukos
3rd Jan 2019 4:32 PM

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.

darwin editors picks health meningococcal preventable disease

Top Stories

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News Misconduct allegations are the most commonly made complaints about councils in NSW.

    Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    premium_icon Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    News Six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene.

    Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    premium_icon Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    News Toilets had history of sexual assaults, anti-social behaviour.

    Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    premium_icon Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    News NSW DPI Fisheries officers are shifting their focus this summer.

    Local Partners