Meningococcal disease kills Darwin woman

A DARWIN woman has died after contracting meningoccocal disease.

The Centre for Disease Control Darwin confirmed the death today.

The NT News understands the woman was from Darwin.

A woman from a remote Top End community near Darwin died in August last year after contracting meningococcal.

The middle-aged woman, who was living in both Darwin and the remote community, became unwell on July 31 and was flown to Royal Darwin Hospital but passed away on August 2.