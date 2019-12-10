Toddler left in car during heatwave

Paramedics treated a two-year-old child who was left in a hot car in Darwin on Sunday as temperatures hit up to 36 degrees.

Paramedics treated a two-year-old child who was left in a hot car in Darwin on Sunday as temperatures hit up to 36 degrees.

A DISTRESSED toddler left inside a car during a heatwave has sparked warnings to Territory parents to not leave their children locked in cars.

Paramedics were called to rescue an "extremely distressed" two-year-old child left locked in car at Casuarina Shopping Centre at about 3pm on Sunday, when temperatures hit up to 36C across Darwin.

The incident comes days after a five-year-old girl, Natasha Gorjup, died after being pulled from a hot car in New South Wales last week.

St John Ambulance regional manager Andrew Everingham said bystanders called for help after they noticed the crying child alone in the vehicle.

"The engine was turned off and it was a very, very hot day," he said.

"We saw extreme temperatures across the Territory on Sunday.

"It doesn't take long for a child to become really distressed and overcome by that heat." Mr Everingham said paramedics were able to treat the child in the carpark once the father arrived shortly afterwards.

"Once they got access to the child, they provided first aid and transported them to Royal Darwin Hospital for assessment," he said.

"Luckily the child did not show any symptoms of heat stroke despite being extremely distressed."

He warned that leaving children in locked cars, particularly on hot days, could be fatal.

"Every time we respond to a report like this, it is a real concern," Mr Everingham said.

"It's just a reminder to parents that there is no safe amount of time to leave a child unattended in a vehicle in these kind of conditions across the whole Territory.

"This could have been a very poor outcome."

In the Territory, AANT road assistance were called out to 689 incidents due to locked vehicles in 2018.

The call-outs included the rescue of 19 children and animals.