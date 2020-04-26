Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Patient mistook coronavirus for a hangover

by NATASHA EMECK
26th Apr 2020 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Darwin's first coronavirus patients says his symptoms were so mild at first that he mistook them for a hangover after a boozy night out on holiday.

The man in his mid-30s, who did not wish to be named for privacy reasons, has told the NT News about his journey to recovery from COVID-19.

He tested positive for the virus on March 19 after returning home from a snowboarding holiday in Austria via Croatia.

"I went out one night during my holiday in Austria and woke up the next morning feeling a bit tired but I just thought it was a normal hangover," he said.

"But I kept feeling tired over the next few days while I was snow boarding and then my back started to hurt and I got a bit achy.

"I came home to Darwin after the ski-resort shut down and I tested positive."

coronaviruspromo

 

He was kept in quarantine for 17 days at the Lorraine Brennan Centre before he fully recovered.

"It was nerve-racking at times, waiting for those test results to come back every day," he said.

He said the testing process involved health care workers gently inserting what looks like a long Q-tip as far as it'll go into his nose and twirling the swab to get a good sample.

Once removed, the swap is placed in a vial, which is then sent to a lab for testing.

"I got a negative on my fifth day in quarantine and was pretty confident I was going to get out, but the second test came back positive so I ended up staying," he said.

"But the staff were really good at looking after us in that centre. They gave us three meals a day, our bedsheets and floors were cleaned daily, the bins were taken out twice a day and they would regularly come to check on you. It wasn't too bad."

Originally published as Darwin patient mistook coronavirus for a hangover

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks quarantine symptoms testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cricket NSW aims for better 2020/21 despite financial stress

        premium_icon Cricket NSW aims for better 2020/21 despite financial stress

        Cricket 2019/20 was a nightmare for Cricket NSW with a number of interruptions causing headaches

        Iconic scenes as Anzac Day is marked in neighbourhoods

        Iconic scenes as Anzac Day is marked in neighbourhoods

        News Kangaroos stand tall rising to the occasion of Anzac Day.

        DEBATE: Should the NRL be granted an early return?

        premium_icon DEBATE: Should the NRL be granted an early return?

        Rugby League Is May 28 too early? Or is it a do-or-die decision?

        Man arrested over alleged home invasion after taxi pursuit

        premium_icon Man arrested over alleged home invasion after taxi pursuit

        News Police allege the man threatened the occupants with knives