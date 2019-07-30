Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man reported to be the ‘Alex’ who accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was allegedly searching for at the Palms Motel during the first minutes of his alleged rampage, Alexandros Deligiannis, outside the Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
The man reported to be the ‘Alex’ who accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was allegedly searching for at the Palms Motel during the first minutes of his alleged rampage, Alexandros Deligiannis, outside the Darwin Local Court. Picture: Keri Megelus
Crime

Darwin gunman’s ‘Alex’ set to contest driving charges

by JASON WALLS
30th Jul 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused Darwin shooter Ben Hoffmann was reportedly searching for on the night he allegedly gunned down four people last month has again appeared in court.

Alexandros Deligiannis is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a motor vehicle, failing to obey the direction of a police officer, drug-driving and driving while disqualified.

On Monday, his lawyer Shane McMaster, indicated Deligiannis would be pleading guilty to drug-driving and unlicensed driving but would contest the other charges.

Mr McMaster told the Darwin Local Court the prosecution's evidence lacked "the requisite mental element" to prove the unlawful use charge and that Deligiannis stopped after a "reasonable time" when directed to do so by police.

Prosecutor Steve Ledek said one police witness and one civilian witness would be called to give evidence and Mr McMaster said it was "almost certain" his client would also take the stand.

Deligiannis's bail was extended until the hearing on October 22.

More Stories

Show More
alexandros deligiannis crime darwin shooting

Top Stories

    Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    premium_icon Man accused of bestiality to be sentenced

    Crime THE 43-year-old man has pleaded guilty to 96 charges, including having sex with dogs.

    Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    premium_icon Scottish sister act to take on world's best for mum

    News Hours of dedication will all come down to two minutes on stage

    RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    premium_icon RACIST ATTACK: Taxi driver speaks out after ordeal

    News Victim of violent and foul-mouthed attack wants justice.

    Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    premium_icon Council chaos as Cultural and Civic Space standoff continues

    News The Office of Local Government is monitoring the situation.