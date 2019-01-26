Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police arrested both drivers
NT Police arrested both drivers
Offbeat

Drunk drivers arrested driving same car within 30 minutes

by LAUREN ROBERTS
26th Jan 2019 1:30 PM

TWO drunk drivers have been arrested driving the same car within just 30 minutes of each other, say police.

Territory Duty Superintendent James O'Brien said the disappointing incident happened in Darwin overnight, and urged drivers to be careful on the roads.

"11pm last night police pulled over a Holden Commodore on East Point Road and a 34-year-old male driver driving over four times the legal limit was arrested," he said

"30 mins later, the same vehicle was pulled over in Fannie Bay and a 32-year-old woman was arrested for drinking after more than four times the legal limit."

In Central Australia, Sup O'Brien said police had arrested six drink drivers between 7am Friday and 6am Saturday.

"That's less than 24 hours," he said.

darwin drunk drivers northern territory police

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Australia Day Award winners from across the region

    premium_icon REVEALED: Australia Day Award winners from across the region

    News BOTH the Coffs Harbour City Council and Bellingen Shire Council have announced the winners of their respective Australia Day Awards.

    • 26th Jan 2019 1:32 PM
    FULL GALLERY: Welcoming our newest citizens

    premium_icon FULL GALLERY: Welcoming our newest citizens

    News THE new Australians come from a diverse range of countries.

    Bold political move to stand solo

    Bold political move to stand solo

    News From a Green in Cowper to an independent in Coffs Harbour

    Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    premium_icon Child rapist wants kids to visit him in prison

    Crime Jail shock for children of convicted rapist, domestic violence perp