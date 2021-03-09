Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
Guests are evacuated from the Darwin CBD hotel after it was evacuated when a guest found a note in her room stating there was a bomb in the building. Picture: SUpplied
News

Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

JASMINE BURKE
by
9th Mar 2021 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DARWIN hotel on Mitchell street has been evacuated after a guest found a note in her room claiming there was a bomb in the building

The hotel was evacuated and police from the Territory Response Group cleared the building at around 6.40pm on Monday.

No bomb was found and guests returned to their rooms.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131444.

 

 

    

 

Originally published as Darwin CBD hotel evacuated after guest finds bomb threat note

More Stories

bomb threat darwin hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beautiful’: Bellamy takes out incredible trifecta

        Premium Content ‘Beautiful’: Bellamy takes out incredible trifecta

        News Rare triple treat for Coffs trainer who adds win number sixteen to his season tally

        Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: March 9, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, horoscopes and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 50 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Tuesday, March 9.

        High rise, heating and heritage: what’s on Council’s agenda

        Premium Content High rise, heating and heritage: what’s on Council’s agenda

        Council News A proposal for a six-storey unit complex at Woolgoolga is one of the items on the...