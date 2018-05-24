Menu
WINNING WORK: Northern Beaches artist Darren Bromell has won the Woolgoolga Rotary art prize.
Community

Darren's delight at art win

Rachel Vercoe
by
24th May 2018 1:00 AM

MORE than 50 artworks were on display, carefully analysed and assessed by distinguished indigenous artist Alison Williams and a winner was chosen.

Darren Bromell has taken out first place in an exhibition marking 30 years of the local Rotary club with his artwork Red sky at night, bananaland delight at the Woolgoolga Art and Craft Gallery.

"I am totally lost for words receiving this award, I really did not believe my art would be judged as worthy of winning such a prestigious exhibition,” Darren said.

"My style and content has really struck a nerve and has been accepted by the art world, which is wonderful.

"I have always believed that you must paint your own style no matter what the outcome and it's fantastic that this is liked by so many.”

Darren's work is part of the exhibition by local artists on the theme of community - people, place, heart and soul.

The show opened with a full house to begin one month of celebrations for Woolgoolga Rotary Club's 30th Anniversary.

The exhibition includes about 50 high-quality entries and will be displayed in the gallery for the duration of the showing.

Second prize was awarded to local potter Di Gray for her ceramic sculpture Embracing Community and Beyond.

The exhibition will run throughout May at the Woolgoolga Art and Craft Gallery.

The gallery is open daily from 10am-4pm.

