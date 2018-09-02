Menu
TOP MAN: Darren Mearrick learns of his award from AFLNC's Paul Taylor.
AFL

Darren Mearrick top AFL volunteer for 2018

Greg White
by
2nd Sep 2018 11:30 AM
AFL NSW/ACT has named Darren Mearrick as the top volunteer for 2018.

Darren is president of Camden Haven Bombers and been involved with the running for the past 10 years despite his own children not having played for the past five years.

AFLNC community football manager Paul Taylor said the chief Bomber is passionate about ensuring children have the chance to play footy.

"In his role as president Darren has grown sponsorship, mentored coaches and parents, led the phase out of disposable cups, straws, and plastic bags and leads the marketing and promotion efforts,” Paul said.

"He cooks barbecues, runs the canteen, sets up the ground and is team water carrier when called.”

News of the award came as a complete shock to Darren, along with the prize of a trip for two to Melbourne for the AFL grand final where he will participate in the famous pre-match parade.

"All footy clubs rely on the efforts of volunteers to coach teams, set up and pack down grounds, wash jumpers and do numerous other jobs,” Darren said.

"I congratulate volunteers of all clubs who give up so much of their time to make sure that kids everywhere can play our great game.”

