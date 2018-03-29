Menu
Smith, Warner banned for 12 months
Cricket

Boof: They lied to me too, I’m embarrassed for the game

29th Mar 2018 6:25 AM

DISTRAUGHT and disappointed coach Darren Lehmann admits both he and Australia's cricket team have to change, vowing to oversee a cultural overhaul in response to the ball-tampering scandal. Meanwhile, CA have made public their full findings and Dave Warner has fared worst.

Australia's coach Darren Lehmann talks on the phone, after the arrival of the Australian team to OR Tambo International International airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the fourth test match against South Africa for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smit
Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland and Lehmann have promised to dig in and disinfect a competitive streak that turned turned toxic in Cape Town, where three players conspired to cheat on Saturday.

CA will soon conduct an independent review into the team's culture and conduct. Lehmann's influence will be examined but at this stage he enjoys the full support of Sutherland.

The governing body's investigation found the coach wasn't aware of David Warner's plan to illegally scuff the ball with sandpaper.

Lehmann has long planned to leave the job when his current contract expires at the end of the 2019 Ashes in England, which follows a World Cup in the same country.

The former Test batsman was uncharacteristically emotional when he addressed journalists on in Johannesburg, reading a prepared statement then struggling to remain composed while detailing concerns for a shamed trio "going through a really rough time".

Show More
ball tampering cricket darren lehmann editors picks
