Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia could be set for a long tour of trolling.
Australia could be set for a long tour of trolling.
Cricket

Lehmann hits out at sandpaper stunt

by Rebecca Gredley
14th Jun 2018 10:16 AM

FORMER Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has hit out on social media in response to fans being handed pieces of sandpaper on their way to Australia's one-day clash with England at The Oval.

Lehmann tweeted "your (sic) better than that?" to British journalist Alison Mitchell after she posted a photo of sandpaper four and six cards being handed out to the crowd.

The pieces of "Australian ball-tampering grade sandpaper" were part of an advertising stunt and it's understood 5000 sandpaper cards were confiscated in the ground.

It was Australia's first series since the South African ball-tampering scandal, and the loss of three stars showed as the visitors were bowled out for 214 in a three-wicket loss to England.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were sent home from the South African tour in March for their roles in attempting to alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper during the third Test in Cape Town.

The scandal resulted in year-long suspensions for Smith and Warner, and a nine-month ban for opener Bancroft.

Related Items

100m freestyle alison mitchell cameron bancroft darren lehmann david warner odi sandpaper scandal steve smith

Top Stories

    Andrew Fraser to retire at the 2019 State Election

    Andrew Fraser to retire at the 2019 State Election

    Politics Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser today indicated he will retire from State politics after 28 years in office.

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    Labor candidate concedes hard work is Fraser's legacy

    News Andrew Fraser has been commended for his service by Labor

    Meeting on controversial logging changes today

    Meeting on controversial logging changes today

    News Meeting on proposed changes to logging rules on North Coast.

    Luxe living in exclusive Korora

    Luxe living in exclusive Korora

    Property The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

    Local Partners