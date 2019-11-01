Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KIND FARMER: Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar won the hearts of Australian Survivor viewers in season 2.
KIND FARMER: Mark 'Tarzan' Herlaar won the hearts of Australian Survivor viewers in season 2.
Entertainment

Darling Downs farmer makes return in Survivor All-Stars

Alexia Austin
1st Nov 2019 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER being voted from out from Survivor Australia season two following a selfless act, Hampton man Mark "Tarzan" Herlaar will be making a return for the new Australian Survivor All-Stars season, due to drop early next year.

A mushroom farmer by trade, Mark was the fourth person voted off season two after giving his hidden immunity idol to his closest ally, Tessa O'Halloran.

This move saved her from certain elimination but caused him to blindsided by the tribe.

Darling Downs farmer, Mark Herlaar, is back in the new Australian Survivors Allstar season.
Darling Downs farmer, Mark Herlaar, is back in the new Australian Survivors Allstar season.

A post on 10play said he made such a big impression the producers had to bring him back.

Mark celebrated news of his All-Stars selection with an Instagram post.

Reader poll

Will you watch Survivor All-Stars?

View Results

"Well, look who's up for All Stars," he said in the post.

"Seven legends and myself I have the honour to play beside.

"Hang around guys this was one amazing journey."

Mark will face off against the likes of season four's David Genat and black widow Phoebe Timmins from season one.

Outside of the Survivor arena, Mark grows exotic mushrooms in Hampton, which are plated up across the country.

You can catch all the Survivor All-Stars action when the show airs in February.

australian survivor all-stars entertainment mark herlaar television
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        premium_icon Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        News From the burnt-out trees and blackened ground, 14 horses emerged after miraculously surviving a raging bushfire inferno.

        ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        News Police said a white ute was seen driving erratically in the CBD at the time.

        'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        premium_icon 'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        News ONLINE POLL: Do you support decriminalisation of drugs?

        Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        premium_icon Best childcare centre on Coffs Coast revealed

        News The community nominated 18 childcare centres on the Coffs Coast and the winner...