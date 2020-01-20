Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when they were sent to the wrong house.
A man was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when they were sent to the wrong house.
Crime

Dark web drug parcel shocks in delivery mix-up

Felicity Ripper
20th Jan 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 7:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was sprung buying drugs on the dark web when the package arrived at the home of another person with the same name.

Joel James Paul Fogg, from Nambour, ordered 10 MDMA pills and 50 Xanax pills online but they never made it to his house.

Another Nambour resident with the same first and last name received a package from Australia Post on December 7 with a computer generated label attached.

The address wasn't entirely correct, however he believed it must have been an error and opened the package.

"Upon opening it, he found a sachet marked 'coffee beans'," police prosecutor Nichale Bool told a court.

"He opened this up and found it did contain coffee beans but also clip seal bags of tablets.

"He immediately contacted police."

Police made inquiries with Fogg, 23, who made full admissions to purchasing the drugs at a website called Empire Market.

"They were for his own use," Ms Bool said.

"He had paid using Bitcoin of $400 and the seller was from New South Wales."

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Fogg pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to possess dangerous drugs.

He had no previous like offences.

"I've messed up big time and I'm very regretful," Fogg said.

"I would just hope for no conviction, that's all."

Fogg was given 9 months probation.

The convictions weren't recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crime dark web drugs joel james paul fogg maroochydore magistrates court mistaken identity
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steer clear of new nesting sites

        premium_icon Steer clear of new nesting sites

        News New turtle nests have been discovered on local beaches

        REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        News Will these new land values see you pay more in council rates?

        Smith's return a highlight of The Dons' camp in Coffs

        premium_icon Smith's return a highlight of The Dons' camp in Coffs

        Sport PICTURES: Essendon stage a preseason training camp in Coffs Harbour.

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Boy struck by lightning as storms roll in

        Weather Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds hit