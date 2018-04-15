Moment train goes through Sydney bushfire

PASSENGERS had a white-knuckled journey on a Sydney train that travelled straight through bushfires ravaging the city's southwestern suburbs.

Footage filmed by a passenger captured the large flames, spot fires and massive haze of smoke that could be seen out the window of the train as it first crawled, then sped through the fire zone.

The out-of-control blaze has destroyed more than 1000 hectares of bushland since Saturday and continues to threaten homes around from Casula near Liverpool to Menai and the Sutherland Shire.

The unsettling scene from the window of the Sydney train.

Train passengers could be heard gasping in shock in the video as they passed spot fires just metres from their carriage.

"We're just going through it?" one person could be heard saying.

"It's jumped the line already," someone said.

The train line has since been partially closed as a result of the bushfire, with trains no longer running between East Hills and Glenfield due to the bushfire.

fire map

Firefighters battle flames close to homes at Wattle Grove. Picture: AAP/Brendan Esposito

Hundreds of people had been evacuated from their homes as the bushfire reached properties at Holsworthy and Wattle Grove and spot fires threatening Sutherland and Menai.

Residents in the suburbs of Illawong, Bangor and Picnic Point have been under ember attack.

The bushfire has not claimed lives or property but "horrific" conditions kept fire crews working through Saturday night, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.

The grass fire at Casula, near Liverpool, on Saturday. Picture: 9 News

rfs 'horrific'

The blaze remained out of control on Sunday morning but was downgraded to a "watch and act" alert, with a change in conditions allowing crews to begin backburning.

But while the threat to properties had reduced, "winds will strengthen across the day", the RFS warned.

The fire at Casula near Holsworthy Barracks.

Police believe the fire may have been deliberately lit and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

"We believe it might have been a deliberately lit fire," Liverpool Inspector Mitch Newtown told AAP on Saturday night.

Sydney is expecting a top of 25C on Sunday with westerly winds up to 40km/h.