DARE TO DREAM: Inside our most expensive property

The luxurious Villa Kopai at 14 Beachfront Close, Sapphire Beach has been listed for a cool $4,499,000.

IF YOU are someone resigned to a lifetime of renting it's probably best you stop reading now, as we take a look inside one of the Coffs Coast's finest homes.

Sapphire Beach's Villa Kopai is the ultimate prestige home. With the back deck just a mojitos-throw away from the beach, the property - listed for $4,499,000 - is up there with the best in the region.

The 25m lap pool is the perfect place to cool off at Villa Kopai.

Situated at 14 Beachfront Close, the home boasts four bedrooms, a commercial gym, outdoor spa, sauna and 25 metre lap pool.

And in the ultimate Sophie's choice of luxury homes, deciding which of the six bathrooms to use each day could be a struggle.

The unique property has been listed for a few months and quickly garnered worldwide attention, piquing the interest of prospective buyers in both Australia and abroad.

Owner of Harcourts Coffs Harbour Shane Hessenberger said he recently had zoom meetings with interested parties from as far away as Papua New Guinea, Japan and Hong Kong.

Taking three years to build, the home is not just about its practical features, with imagination and attention to detail evident in the water feature running through the lobby, hand crafted light fittings and the 250-year-old entrance, imported from Indonesia.

"The inquiry level has been massive, it is pretty unique," he said.

"There are not many places like it. It would have to be in the top ten homes across the Coffs Coast."

Enter the luxurious Villa Kopai via a 250-year-old Indonesian door.

The 676 square metre property is also described as one of the best 'resort family homes' with "all the trimmings of a 6-star resort".

Sadly, in a crushing blow to anyone looking to get a foothold in the market, the first home buyers grant does not apply for homes in excess of $600,000.