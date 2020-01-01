D’Arcy to be unleashed with Cup dream revived

D'Arcy Short in action for Australia during last year’s one-day tour of England. Picture: Getty

D'ARCY Short is determined to make the most of any opportunity he is given next month in India after having his Twenty20 World Cup dream revived.

The best player in the Big Bash for the past two editions was called up to the national ODI squad as a replacement for Sean Abbott, who will be sidelined for up to a month with a side strain.

Australia will play three 50-over matches against India from January 14 to 19, with Abbott's injury opening the door for Short to make his mark with the T20 World Cup in Australia less than 12 months away.

Short has dominated the BBL as an opener for the Hobart Hurricanes but believes he has the versatility - as well as the bowling tools with his left arm leg spin - to have an impact on the subcontinent.

"It is always nice to get that reassurance you are still around the group and still being looked at to play one day cricket," Short said.

"If I get a go, if it's down the order or at the top, I will try and take it with both hands and run with it as much as I can and perform to the best of my ability.

"[I was told from national selector Trevor Hohns], just that I have been put in the squad and then potentially to bat down the middle order and bowl a bit as well.

"I'm happy to be back in the squad and if I get my opportunity I will try and take it."

And although he may need to prove himself as a middle order player at international level, he has no plans to shift from the position he has dominated the BBL in.

"Easy answer, no. I love batting at the top for the Hurricanes and I think that's where I have made my most success," D'Arcy said.

"I feel I have grown as a player since I last played one day cricket for Australia."