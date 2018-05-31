Danish royals’ gorgeous new family photo

THE Danish palace has released a stunning new family portrait to celebrate Crown Prince Frederik's 50th birthday.

The heir to the throne is pictured alongside his Australian-born wife Princess Mary and their four children inside their lavish palace Amalienborg in Copenhagen.

The family of six were colour-coordinated for the photos - Prince Frederik in a crisp white shirt and blue blazer, Princess Mary in a blue blouse, and the children all in similar colours.

We assume this colour-matching was intentional. Picture: Franne Voigt

The pictures were taken by Danish royal photographer Franne Voigt, and were released on the royal family's official Instagram account.

The images were captioned: "It is a pleasure for the Crown Prince couple to share a new picture of the whole family on the occasion of the Royal Highness Crown Prince's 50th birthday."

Gone are the baby-faced princes and princesses we've become used to seeing over the years - Prince Frederik and Princess Mary's eldest child, Prince Christian, is now 12, while Princess Isabella is 11 and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent are seven years old.

Prince Christian in Hobart in 2008.

A very young Princess Isabella and her big brother Prince Christian celebrate Prince Frederik’s 40th birthday in 2008. Credit: AFP PHOTO/Scanpix Denmark/Keld Navntoft

Princess Isabella holds onto her mum during a photo call in Sydney back in 2008.

Prince Christian and a very cute Prince Vincent are pictured during the 2012 Danish Royal family photo call. Picture: AFP PHOTO/Henning Bagger/Scanpix

Camera shy? The twins in 2015. Picture: Picture Media

Prince Vincent however, had a teary first day of school.

We’re honestly just here for Josephine’s facial expressions. Picture: Splash News

Earlier this week, Princess Mary brought her husband of 14 years to tears with her incredibly romantic speech at his birthday dinner.

"You invited me into your world and the world of the Danes, after we had only known each other for a short time. And there were, indeed, many unsure steps when we started our common journey, side-by-side and separated at one and the same time," she said.

"We dared to lose that part of our heart, which we allowed the other to hold in their hands.

"It takes courage to dare, but without daring we lose what could have been. I am so happy that you swept me off my feet and that we dared to fall for each other - not for a moment, but for life."