Ricciardo vows to ramp up aggression

DANIEL Ricciardo has vowed to ramp up his famous aggressive overtaking as he fights to push his new Renault team up the grid at the Australian Grand Prix.

As the Australian prepares to make his debut for his new team at Albert Park this weekend, the former Red Bull racer said his overtaking skills were likely to be more prevalent as the team pushes to compete against the frontrunners.

"You'll probably see more of it,'' Ricciardo said of his famous racing skills.

"The likelihood of starting on the front row is slim so the fact that there's going to be more cars start in front of me is probably higher and more cars to get through.

"You will probably see more of the Daniel Ricciardo that you're used to. That will only help me in this position now and there's no reason for me to hold back.

"Even more so if we aren't fighting for podiums every weekend, it's even more important for me to have that character on track to stay relevant and push the team to the front."

After two weeks of testing in Barcelona, Ricciardo said it was still hard to gauge Renault's performance until the cars started racing in the opening Grand Prix of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo will make his debut for Renault in Melbourne this weekend.

But he acknowledged he would have to temper expectations compared to previous years when he was with Red Bull.

"It's really hard to know where we are in performance,'' Ricciardo said.

"It doesn't change my mindset. For sure if people ask me are you going to win this weekend obviously I want to say yes because I believe in my heart that I've got what it takes to win.

"I also have to be realistic and be a bit more measured with my responses and just try to get people to understand the reality of this at the moment.

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY March 14: Australian GT championship, Porsche Carrera Cup

FRIDAY, MARCH 15: F1 first and second practice sessions, Supercars 400, Royal Australian Navy helicopter display, two-seater demonstration laps

SATURDAY, MARCH 16: F1 third practice session (2pm) and qualifying session (5pm), Supercars 400 final race, Ferrari and Lamborghini parades, Royal Australian Air Force jet display

SUNDAY, MARCH 17: F1 drivers' introduction (2.15pm) and drivers' parade (2.30pm), RAAF Fly Over leading into Grand Prix race (4.10pm)

Daniel Ricciardo testing out the Renault.

"But as far as when I get in the car my objective is to push the car as far up the grid as it can go.

"I will never be fully content until we are winning every race, but that's going to take some time.''

A devoted West Coast Eagles supporter, Ricciardo said he would welcome the Richmond fans supporting him in their yellow and black - Renault's team colours - at Albert Park.

"If I see some Richmond jerseys around Albert Park on the weekend I will look to them as my friends,'' he said.

WHO DRIVES FOR WHICH TEAM?

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Valterri Bottas (FIN)

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel (GER) Charles Leclerc (MCO)

Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen (NED) Pierre Gasly (FRA)

Renault: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Nico Hulkenberg (GER)

McLaren: Carlos Sainz (ESP) Lando Norris (GBR)

Williams: Robert Kubica (POL) George Russell (GBR)

Haas: Romain Grosjean (FRA) Kevin Magnussen (DEN)

Toro Rosso: Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Alexander Albon (THA)

Sauber: Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA)

Racing Point: Sergio Perez (MEX) Lance Stroll (CAN)