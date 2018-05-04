Menu
Brett Peter Cowan who has been found guilty of the abduction and murder of Daniel Morcombe
Daniel Morcombe's killer attacked again

4th May 2018 12:25 PM

DANIEL Morcombe's killer Brett Peter Cowan was attacked again in jail this morning, apparently stabbed in the neck and ear.

The 48-year-old was attacked in Wolston jail, with prison authorities confirming he had sustained minor injuries.

It's believed he is already back in his usual prison unit.

The Department of Corrective Services confirmed there had been an altercation at 9.30am today.

"A prisoner suffered superficial wounds to his neck and ear when he was assaulted by another prisoner in a common area of Secure Unit 3 at Wolston Correctional Centre on Friday, 4 May," it said in a statement.

"Queensland Corrective Services officers brought the situation quickly under control. No officers were injured. The prisoner did not sustain any serious injury."

"There was no blood," a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman told the Daily Mail.

It is not the first time Cowan had been the target of an attack behind bars.

In August 2016, he was scalded with boiling water by fellow inmate Adam Paul Davidson.

 

Queensland Police Corrective Services Investigation Unit is investigating this morning's attack.

