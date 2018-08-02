Menu
PLATE HOLDERS: Presentation of the 2018 Daniel Baker Sprint (from left) Alisa Ispahany, Warren Skinner, Andrew Gibbons, Damien Cahill and Steve Fell.
News

Daniel Baker Sprint winner to chase city feature

Greg White
by
2nd Aug 2018 5:45 PM

LIGHTLY raced gelding Alot Like Home won his fifth race from 13 starts by winning the Daniel Baker Sprint and now may have a bigger target later in the year.

Taree trainer Steven Fell will consider running the gelding in The Kosciuszko at Royal Randwick on October 13 after the surviving a betting drift but finishing with a powerful burst.

"He's an ideal horse and he loves Randwick,” he said.

"Only beaten two lengths when he went there before in fairly smart company and it's something I would dearly love.”

Winning rider Andrew Gibbons was impressed by how tough the horse was to the line.

"Probably got there (in front) earlier than I wanted to be and he was there to be beaten,” he said.

"Now I think he has thee ability to win in town as he's a very exciting horse.”

