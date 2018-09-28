Dangerous war relic discovery locks down street

EMERGENCY crews are on scene this morning in Woolgoolga following another picric acid find inside a World War II medical kit.

A hot scene has been established in Dalgety Street this morning.

Emergency services were called around 8.30am.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman said a vile of picric acid has been uncovered inside a war time medical kit.

The discovery follows an incident at Emerald Beach last week where a wartime jar of picric acid that had crystallised over the years was disposed of by the NSW Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit.

Picric acid commonly used as in wartime field dressing kits can prove unstable and explosive once it dries out and crystallises.

The substance has historically been used in munitions for this reason.