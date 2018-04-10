Menu
Dangerous surf is expected on the NSW Coast in the coming days. John Gass
Weather

Dangerous surf on the horizon

10th Apr 2018 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM

Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about dangerous surf conditions tomorrow for the majority of the NSW coastline.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore on Wednesday, 11 April.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board. Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

  •  
  •  
  • Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'
  • Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions
  • Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan
  • Wear a lifejacket.

 

For more information:

Offshore boating safety

Lifejackets

Live vision of bar crossings

Official BOM forecast

BoM maritime-specific advice

Boating safety images

bom dangerous surf roads and maratime services
Grafton Daily Examiner

