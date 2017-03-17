Dangerous surf on the coast this weekend

The public are being urged to take the warnings seriously.

SURF lifesavers are warning NSW Coast residents to exercise caution today as dangerous surf conditions are expected over the weekend from the Sydney region to Northern NSW.

Swells are predicted to peak at around 4-5 metres in some areas, but are forecast to be larger offshore.

Surf Lifesaving NSW have put out a reminder of ocean hazards following the death of a rock fisherman last week in Sydney.

NSW Operations Manager Andy Kent has urged the public to take the warnings seriously.

"The best advice we can give people is to be aware of their environment and the changing conditions," Mr Kent said.

"Take the time to study a recent weather forecast before heading out and let others know what your plans are."

Beach goers should only swim at patrolled locations where lifeguards are present.

"With the strong winds and more heavy rain forecast, it might be safer to give the beach a miss this weekend."