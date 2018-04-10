Dangerous surf expected along the coast tomorrow

BOM has issued a warning for hazardous surf conditions for the majority of the NSW coastline tomorrow, April 11.

The Bureau of Meteorology has advised surf and swell conditions on April 11 are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities including rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

Affected areas include the Coffs Coast, Byron Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

People are advised to avoid entering the water and walking near surf-exposed areas, and rock fishers are advised to avoid rock platforms exposed to the ocean.

Boat skippers planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should delay their voyage on Wednesday, April 11.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket, and should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

Strong winds also have the potential to damage vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.