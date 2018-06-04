Menu
Coffs Harbour south wall big seas. Trevor Veale
Dangerous surf conditions predicted

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Jun 2018 7:30 AM

BOAT skippers, rock fishers, surfers and ocean users are being asked to exercise caution as dangerous surf conditions continue.

Roads and Maritime Services has issued an alert to boaters after a Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warning about continuing dangerous surf conditions on the Mid North Coast.

Boat skippers should consider changing or delaying their voyage before considering crossing a coastal bar or heading offshore.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location sheltered from the surf.

Strong winds can also cause damage to vessels on moorings which have been poorly maintained.

Every skipper is responsible for the safety of their vessel and all on board.

Roads and Maritime advises skippers to:

. Check the official weather forecast before and during boating and 'if in doubt, don't go out'.

. Ensure the boat and its equipment is suitable for the conditions.

. Log on/ off with a Marine Rescue NSW marine radio base via VHF Radio or Marine Rescue APP for every trip offshore and consider a safety management plan.

. Wear a lifejacket.

For more information, visit bom.gov.au/nsw/

Coffs Coast Advocate

