'Dangerous' sea slugs at lake spark curiosity

Luke Ferguson found blue dragon sea slugs at Currimundi, but it didn't stop people from swimming. Warren Lynam

DROVES of bizarre looking sea slugs which feed on bluebottle jellyfish have landed at a popular Coast swimming spot piquing the interest of a curious boy.

Ten-year-old Luke Ferguson came across swarms of glaucus atlanticus, commonly known as blue angels, while at Currimundi Lake with his family on Sunday.

"Every couple of seconds some would come down from the beach," Luke said.

"When I first saw them, I thought they were little, tiny bluebottles.

"I saw them on YouTube once, they're really dangerous."

When Luke realised what the creatures were, he said he warned his family to give them a wide berth, but it didn't stop others from enjoying the water.

"Everyone was still swimming, I saw one coming towards a girl, but she got away in time.

"There were also big jelly fish and bluebottles in the lake."

Luke and his father caught three of the creatures with a net and took them home for a closer inspection.

Blue angels float upside down and feed on creatures including bluebottles which they then use the venom of for their own defence mechanisms.

Their influx onto the beach often coincides with an increase in bluebottles following strong onshore winds.

The sting of the blue angel has been described as very painful and can be stronger than that of a bluebottle.