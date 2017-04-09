Dangerous overtaking charges for dash-cam driver

DASH-CAM footage of a driver dangerously overtaking on Dorrigo Mountain has led to police pressing charges.

The footage, taken at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 28, showed a white Subaru WRX overtaking a car and truck carrying cattle on Waterfall Way. There are clearly marked signs stating no overtaking or passing on the road.

After an investigation, Police from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command spoke to a 24-year-old Dorrigo man.

Police media said the man will be issued a court attendance notice after being charged with driving in a manner dangerous and two counts of overtaking a vehicle when unsafe.

He is expected to appear at Bellingen Local Court on June 21.